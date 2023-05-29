To the editor:
As I was driving through Danvers Square yesterday, I saw a large banner hanging over the street that read, “Happy Memorial Day.” Later as I approached a local store, I saw the same message on a sign in front. I believe that years ago a former president used the same term.
One word immediately came to mind. Tone-deaf. Have people forgotten what Memorial Day is? It’s not a day off so you can have a family barbecue in the backyard. It’s not a day to party hearty and enjoy the beautiful weather. It’s not a “happy day.” It’s a very sad day.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces through the years. These people died so we could enjoy the freedoms that we have today. From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. Since 1971 it is observed on the last Monday of May.
Every year on Memorial Day my wife and I bring flowers to the cemetery where our parents are resting in peace. My father and my wife’s father and mother were in the Armed Forces. Hundreds, if not thousands, of American flags are displayed next to each headstone. It’s a very emotional day.
So, please. The next time somebody wishes you a “Happy Memorial Day”, remind them what the day is all about. Commemorate those brave souls.
Speros Zakas,
Middleton