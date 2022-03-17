To the editor:
In the spring of 2018, land behind Salem Hospital was field and woods supporting a significant American woodcock population. We heard their multitude chorus in the springtime evenings expressing their unique “peent, peent” breeding calls and then melodic, display flight chirping.
That all ended with the hospital’s rear parking lot expansion. Unfortunately, the habitat, including some wooded city property, was completely disrupted, seemingly without any thought of preserving parts for local wildlife. After three years Woodcock absence, this week we observed once again a solitary “peent” followed by flight melody somewhere near the city’s wooded lot between Wilson Street, Old Road, and Greenway Road.
In 2008, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies established the American Woodcock Conservation Plan. Woodcock numbers have declined steadily since the 1970s, due in great part to habitat loss from urban development. Although not currently listed as an endangered species, since 2000, all major wildlife programs recognize those shorebirds that nest in the woods – timberdoodles — as a high-priority species. The national State Wildlife Grant Program provides funds to support cost-effective conservation that prevents endangered status. “Woodcock is listed in all states as a species of greatest conservation concern.”
Habitat preservation can reasonably occur alongside development. Communities can protect habitat, particularly on or abutting city property. The American Woodcock Conservation Plan can be a guide.
Hopefully, many other residents will learn to recognize the waning, characteristic Woodcock call, while becoming increasingly aware of our interconnectedness with the whole environment.
Christine Caton-McGill
Salem