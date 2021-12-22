To the editor:
The Wednesday, Dec. 15 article “No mandates yet in Salem but could be looming” reports on the important two-hour Salem Board of Health meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 14 to review the COVID situation in Salem and to learn from Dr. David Roberts, president of the Salem Hospital, the current situation there and what lies ahead. The outlook is worrisome in the extreme.
The board took no action Tuesday but will reconvene soon and vote on measures to mitigate a dangerous situation. For 21 months Salem Hospital staff members at every level have continued to work tirelessly at no small risk to themselves. The same is true of nursing home staff, visiting nurses, EMTs, fire and police, teachers, day care workers and so many more. The rest of us — Salem residents --rely on you, stretched as you are to the limit and beyond, for our personal well-being. You are the heroines and heroes of our time. But praise and words are not enough. The pandemic must be controlled and the Board of Health must act — decisively and quickly.
As painful as mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 are, they are essential for the public well-being. Our hearts go out to merchants, restauranteurs and service businesses in our city who have already suffered financially — and in many other ways — over the past 21 months. Nevertheless, given the dire situation, the members of the Board of Health must do the right thing. Masking. Spacing. Vaccination certification. You must take whatever action is necessary to turn the pandemic around.
We are counting on you and we thank you for your service.
Jann Crespo
Rafael Crespo
Bob Doughty
Mike Giauque
Joan Hannah
Richard Hannah, M.D.
Debra Harris
Ken Harris
Larissa Lucas, M.D.
Brenda Marean
Darleen Melis
Sally Millice
Karen Pelletier
Pierre Pelletier
Barbara Poremba, NP; past chair, Salem Board of Health
Charles von Bruns
Salem