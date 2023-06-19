To the editor:
The Health Departments of Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Rockport and Wenham want to thank all who donated diapers and wipes during their April Diaper Drive. All diapers, wipes and checks donated were given to organizations that assist families in need.
In total, there were over 9,000 individual diapers and 80-plus packages of wipes collected. This overwhelming amount demonstrates the compassion and willingness of the communities to work together to help improve the lives of our children and families. A special thank you goes to all those who collaborated and provided support, including companies who graciously allowed collection boxes at their sites. This collaboration made it possible to educate on the impact of the unmet need for diapers in our cities and towns and throughout the nation.
For further information, please contact your local Public Health Nurses.
Judith Ryan, RN,
Danvers Public Health Nurse