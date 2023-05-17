To the editor: The U.S. Submarine Veterans from Marblehead want to give a shout out to Tom Rezza of The Rezza Brothers Landscaping Company for volunteering to keep the World War II memorial, which honors three men from Beverly who lost their life aboard submarines in WWII, clean and mowed. This memorial is located on Dodge Street at the junction of Route 97 and Route 1A — right next to the North Beverly Fire Station. Our members are getting older and are unable to keep this memorial looking good. Tom should get a Bravo Zulu (well done) and the support of this community for his pro bono support of veterans. Support his business as a thank you to Tom.
Frank Hood, The Marblehead Base
Executive Board