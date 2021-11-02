To the editor:
Recently I was speaking with someone knowledgeable about Salem High football program. Apparently, a good deal of effort is spent on trying to solicit donations and raise funds for the program. And things being what they are the program is chronically underfunded. Coaches often spend their own money for materials, equipment and even to feed the players so they have the energy to practice and play.
Not having what they need to properly train and equip the players leads to lower participation, poorer esprit de corps and unnecessary injuries.
There are few other places that shape a young person's character better than on the playing field of competitive sports. Therein are encapsulated many of the life’s major lessons: how to win, how to lose with grace, how to start again after a failure, discovering depths of strength within yourself that you could not have fathomed existed, cooperation, teamwork, the value of commitment and setting and achieving goals, subduing your wants, needs and ego for the greater good of the whole, mental and emotional resilience, the value and knowledge of caring for your physical body … and the list goes on.
Our children are the future. They will be the ones who will run this world when we have grown old and dependent on what we have made them to be.
The City of Salem needs to properly fund the football and other school sports programs.
And if you are asked to contribute, please do!
Thomas Baldwin
Swampscott