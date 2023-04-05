To the editor:
In Essex County, women head of households are among the fastest growing demographic, and among the families living near the edge of poverty. Desperately seeking jobs, they encounter many obstacles hindering efforts to support their families.
Lack of affordable, dependable child care has been one of these insurmountable barriers for women and families trying to achieve financial self-sufficiency. Without accessible child care, women find it difficult to attend college or job training courses, or to keep a regular schedule required by employers.
Unreasonably high cost of child care pushes many women out of the workforce, particularly low-wage workers whose means are already stretched by housing and food expenses.
To build our workforce and stabilize families, the Massachusetts Legislature needs to establish a system of affordable, high-quality early education and child care, which would give direct support to families and to child care providers.
We support H.489 and S.301 — the Common Start Coalition’s legislative priority to help all low-income and middle-class families with child care costs so they can pursue avenues toward economic security.
Patricia Fae Ho,
AAUW Massachusetts,
Beverly