To the editor: When I heard last Monday that a gun had been fired at my beloved high school, where I learned so much, and knew so many great friends as a member of the Class of 1980, I was horrified. I was especially concerned because I feared that this indicated that a massacre similar to that which I remember having occurred roughly one year ago in Uvalde, Texas, was going on at the Prep, the last place on Earth where I could imagine the occurrence of such a catastrophe.
I remember the disaster at Uvalde, a suburb of San Antonio, Texas, in particular, because my late father often spoke about his experiences in and around San Antonio, where he had been based while serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When I learned about the slaughter at Uvalde, I had wished that he were still alive so that I could ask if he had ever heard of that unfortunate place.
In addition to all the recent and devastating gun massacres which have taken place tragically in schools like that one in Uvalde, the shopping mall in Buffalo, N.Y., and in other crowded places, it was shocking to me to learn that some heartless idiot had even gone so far as to threaten to commit a similar cold-blooded crime at the Prep, which I will always remember so fondly.
Thank you for your coverage of this disgusting incident in the last few days, and for your graphic descriptions of all the panic and chaos which resulted, both on campus in the area surrounding it. At least, it was a great relief to learn that the entire event had come only as a result of a ridiculous prank by some senseless moron. I hope that the authorities will be able to identify, find, capture, and convict this person. While it is certainly fortunate that no crime so serious as the ruthless slaying of all those small children in Uvalde was committed on May 22 in Danvers, whoever is responsible for triggering some horror and panic amongst all those innocent kids, staff members, and parents is certainly guilty of a great crime.
This incident happened in the state which has both the most successfully protective gun control laws in the country and lowest number of deaths caused by firearms. Nevertheless, the fact that merely one shot had been accidentally fired by a police officer responding to a false threat caused such terrifying, and potentially harmful, chaos is another very strong argument for the U.S. Congress to pass very strict gun control laws nationwide, similar to those we already have here in Massachusetts, which would eliminate public access to assault weapons, and minimize access to all firearms in general. Such laws would sharply reduce the number of bloodthirsty massacres such as that in Uvalde, thereby prevent such panic as that which took place at the Prep, as well as reduce the temptation to cause such confusion which apparently motivated the insane idiot who made the hoax call that a sadistic probable murderer was actually prowling the same building in which I had attended classes 45 years ago, with the intention of mowing down an unknown number of the current students.
Edward P. McMorrow, Beverly