To the editor:
The Kiwanis Club of Beverly would like to recognize Dominique Gabriel as our 2021 member of the year. Dominique has been a real asset to our club and has continued to go above and beyond for the Beverly community and the Kiwanis Club of Beverly. Dominique volunteered along with her employer, Stop & Shop of Beverly. They have generously provided and matched donations, along with supplying items for our community service events and fundraisers.
Whenever there is an event or a helping hand needed, Dominique will step up. In some cases, her co-workers have also come along to help. Members like Dominique are what make our nonprofit organization special, and it’s the reason we can continue to provide unique events and fundraisers for the children of the Beverly community.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Chartered on Sept. 8, 1931, the Kiwanis Club of Beverly turned 90 years old in 2021. Our service area in Massachusetts includes Beverly, Hamilton, and Wenham.
We are always looking for new members, along with volunteers, and donations when appropriate. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Beverly and our upcoming events and fundraisers, please contact President Chris Mooney at (978) 578-1664.
Thank you, Dominique, and congratulations on receiving the Distinctive Service Award!
Christopher Mooney
President
The Kiwanis Club of Beverly