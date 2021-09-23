To the editor:
On behalf of Historic Beverly, I would like to thank the following people for their excellent work on the “Beverly Never Forgets: The 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11” event:
— Walt Kosmowski and the fabulous team at BevCam for their time and expertise conducting interviews ahead of the event, live coverage on the day of the event, and all-around calm demeanor in counselling those of us unfamiliar with being interviewed live;
Salem News journalist Paul Leighton, for his excellent questions and coverage before, during, and after the event;
Salem News photographer Jaime Campos, for taking so many great photographs highlighting the site memorial, museum and the people associated with the FEMA site;
Historic Beverly and Beverly Rotary volunteers who helped to guide visitors around the site and offer interesting information to attendees;
And, of course, Mark Foster, Site Director, and the entire team of FEMA MA Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, to help us all bring the history to the public about their team origination, training and deployment efforts. We are lucky to have such dedicated and skilled people amongst us.
Also, a sincere thank you to all those who came out to learn more about the site and team members and bring remembrance to that day 20 years ago. Let us never forget.
Fay Salt
Trustee
Historic Beverly