To the editor:
Last month, our community lost a true champion of Salem and The Salem Pantry, Betsy Merry.
Betsy was an advocate, advisor and supporter for many organizations and causes throughout her life — the arts, education, food access and many more. In addition to The Salem Pantry, Betsy served on numerous nonprofit boards throughout her life — Salem YMCA, Peabody Essex Museum, Catholic Charities, Historic Salem, Inc., Hamilton Hall, YMCA of the North Shore, the Salem Partnership, and Salem’s Charitable Samaritan’s Society.
Betsy joined The Salem Pantry Board in 2019 and was instrumental in the Pantry’s success and growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Betsy was the co-chair of Salem Pantry’s Development Committee throughout her time as a trustee. As the need for food grew urgently and exponentially during the pandemic, she worked tirelessly to help Salem Pantry gain access to needed funding and key resources. Betsy offered timely advice, always knew to right person to connect with and cheered the organization on, every step of the way.
Many thousands of new individuals and families were able to access food as a direct result of Betsy efforts. Betsy’s guidance and dedication to supporting her community truly made a difference in the lives of so many. Our Salem Pantry community will miss Betsy dearly; however, we are determined and motivated to continue our work in her legacy.
The Salem Pantry Staff and Board of Directors