To the editor:
Seth Moulton, our U.S. congressman, came to see the shuttered Hall-Whittaker Bridge for himself. It’s reassuring to finally get someone at the federal level involved and hopefully to expedite the process. Equally refreshing was his approach, direct and to the point without a lot of rhetoric.
The bridge needs to be replaced; it shouldn’t require new design, taking of property, disrupting shoreline, etc.
Demolish the old bridge, replace it with a new one, and it shouldn’t take 13 years.
Hopefully, Rep. Moulton will be able to get this project moving forward and not languishing in a maze of permitting and bureaucratic red tape.
Many of us here in Ryal Side will certainly appreciate any help he can provide. Then it’s on to the next bridge, the Kernwood, a more complex issue. Disgusting that the MassDOT allowed the situation to deteriorate to this level. Hopefully some help is on the way.
Christine Beote,
Beverly