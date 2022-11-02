To the editor:
Beverly Hospital had midwives on staff. They fired them. Beverly Hospital had a freestanding birth center. They closed it. Now, Beverly Hospital is promising access to midwives and offering grant money to support the “possible opening” of a birth center? Those feel like empty promises to me. If Beverly Hospital was truly committed to the midwifery model of care, they would have invested that money directly into the North Shore Birth Center and solved their so-called hiring issues.
Instead, they are leaving pregnant North Shore residents high and dry. It can take several years to get a birth center up and running; closing the NSBC and then offering to partially fund a new center is creating a gap in care.
This grant money Beverly Hospital is offering also does not stipulate location, so after all is said and done the North Shore could still be without a community birth center.
Yes, Beverly Hospital has offered to lease the NSBC building to a midwifery practice, but only for 2.5 years —hardly enough time to render a birth center operational before once again shutting its doors to the public.
So, who is ensuring that North Shore birthing people will have access to an out-of-hospital setting? Certainly not Tom Sands.
Rebecca Haley-Park,
Ipswich