To the editor:
As a hostage on the peninsula known as Ryal Side, I attended the MassDOT information session on Tuesday evening. It angers me that these bureaucrats, whose salary I fund with my tax dollars and who are supposed to work for the people, are not held to account by anyone. We have a minor crisis and they have done nothing to help us. This entire situation could have been avoided had they been doing their job in the first place. The MassDOT has known for over 20 years that both the Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges were in need of maintenance and repair. The timeline is absolutely unacceptable; of course, it is controlled by them. Our local elected officials don’t seem to be able to do much. Ordinary citizens are not stupid. We know that when the bridges to multi-billlionaire vacation homes on Captiva and Sanibel islands in Florida were destroyed, they were rebuilt in three weeks. Even with much more limited technology over 70 years ago, the Army Corps of Engineers was able to erect bridges across major rivers in a matter of days, or weeks, strong enough to support tanks and other heavy equipment. Why are we building a temporary bridge? Let’s get to work on a new bridge.
So, it’s been over a year, and we still don’t have “permits” or “data.”
So, yes, I am one of many hundred people who are angry at this state of affairs and tired of platitudes and apologies. Let’s please get moving.
Christine Beote
Beverly