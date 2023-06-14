To the editor:
Regarding your front page story May 31, Chris Herren speaking to Danvers High athletes, reflecting on the effect drugs had on his life.
A student listening would think about Mr. Herren and how drugs made his life:
He played high school basketball and scored more than 2,000 points. How did the drugs hurt him?
He was selected to a position on the McDonald’s prestigious national all-star team. How much did the drugs hurt him?
He got a full scholarship to a Division I university. How much did the drugs hurt him?
He won a national championship and was selected an All-American. How much did the drugs hurt him?
He was drafted in the NBA first round, played for the Boston Celtics.
How much did the drugs hurt him?
He played basketball around the world. How much did the drugs hurt him?
He married and has a well-adjusted life. How much did the drugs hurt him?
A student leaving the meeting would think: What would his life have been like if he never took drugs?
Richard Desmond,
Salem