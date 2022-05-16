To the editor:
I have lived in the same Danvers home for 52 years and have consistently paid my real estate taxes, without question or criticism or complaint, for all 52 of those years. The largest part of my tax bill is, and always has been, the cost of educating Danvers students.
My mother was one of 10 immigrant children who lived in Danversport, and all had the benefit of Danvers public schools. I have never had children of my own, but I have had the privilege of sharing parenting with a lot of Danvers families, and I have gladly paid the cost of Danvers Public Schools for the children of this community.
While my parents opted to send me to a private high school, my first eight years in Danvers Public Schools were among the happiest years of my life. To this day, I remember my schoolteachers in my daily thoughts and prayers. They were wonderful and the education I received was superb. The classmates, many of us are still alive, were and are cherished. It was a great experience and will always be a part of my story.
That said, I am also very fond of Essex Tech (which is still the Aggie to me). In fact, I was the chairman of the board at the Aggie about 30 years ago and was on that board for seven or eight years. I believe in vocational education. But this this is not the Aggie you or I remember from prior generations. It has essentially become a charter school operating statutorily as a vocational school. Essex Tech recruits aggressively in the Holten Richmond Middle School and carefully screens the students they take based on academic performance, disciplinary history and attendance records. The student you and I may picture in our minds as benefiting the most from a vocational education has little chance of being admitted.
The current debate over admissions and enrollment at Essex Tech was an avoidable debate. The town asked the leadership team at Essex Tech, first in February of 2020 and repeatedly since then, to engage in a “positive and fruitful discussion among member districts to ensure equitable representation” (February 2020 letter from the town manager). No such legitimate discussion ever occurred. Since the town first raised concerns about the school’s aggressive admissions practices, our student enrollment has increased by almost 30%. Currently, there are 231 Danvers students at the school (costing the Danvers taxpayers roughly $3.87 million). Last year there were 200 students, three years ago there were 150 students. The assessment levied against the town by Essex Tech has increase by 54.2% in the past four years, while the total budget for public schools, public safety, public works, and every other service you use has gone up by only 10.5%, which by the way, includes the runaway assessment from Essex Tech! Nearly 12 cents of every new tax dollar collected in Danvers over the past four years has been directed to Essex Tech. How much is enough? The leadership at Essex Tech seems unwilling to answer this question.
I have been asked by some, “When a student is selected to attend the Tech, doesn’t that save the town money?” The answer is no. Presently, the town taxpayers are charged roughly $16,700 by the Tech for each student who attends. It is a simple equation: 231 students times $16,700 comes to $3.86 million. The public-school budget does not operate this way. When one student (or 100 students) matriculate to Essex Tech, the Danvers Public Schools is still obligated to pay more than $7 million in out of district special education tuition each year for its own students, pay millions of dollars in debt service for recent (and not so recent) school building projects (including Danvers High School), heat its buildings, maintain its buildings, develop curriculum for the other 3,400 students, and many other fixed costs. A member of our Finance Committee, whose math skills far exceed my own, calculated that for every assessment dollar we pay to Essex Tech, we are still left with 50 cents in residual fixed costs for Danvers Public Schools. This translates to $1.62 million in extra spending — more than we pay annually to operate the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers.
Because our resources are limited, this means that for each additional student the Tech recruits, there is less for us to invest in the 28,000 residents we serve, including 3,400 public school students. I will acknowledge that this is a somewhat cold calculation, but it is a hard truth we need to face.
The bottom line is that there has to be a limit and an end to the profound imbalance and open-ended commitment. We cannot continue to pay these growing tuition costs for a select number of our students to the detriment of the rest of the students in Danvers, and to the taxpayers, many of whom are on a fixed income. As a steward of taxpayer funds, and a believer in public education, I feel we must in this case balance the needs of the many against the benefits of the few. It is not a vote to be taken lightly but it is the correct and equitable one, in my opinion.
Town Meeting faces a difficult decision but having listened attentively to all sides of this issue for the better part of the past three years, I would encourage my fellow Town Meeting members to vote in favor of rightsizing our investment in Essex Tech, so that we can reinvest in Danvers Public Schools.
David A. Mills
Member
Danvers Select Board