To the editor:
I strongly suggest every homeowner or business owner to go online to your city website. Click on “Assessor” and then property value by address. Find your address and all your home or business value is listed. I did this for my business and was sticker-shocked by its dollar value. The tax rate is $19.67 per thousand so if the property is overvalued by say $200,000 the extra tax paid is $4,000. A hefty overcharge!
By law, to fix this one must file an abatement. A two-page form that by law must be filed by Feb. 1. No exceptions. So the overpaying taxpayer has to wait another year to rectify the value. The two-page form is reviewed by the town board of appeals and by law they have three months to make a decision. There is no sense of urgency to help the taxpayer. It would take about 15 minutes of research to compare my business with similar ones. Less than 5 minutes to correct the mistake and save my business the excess tax burden. The city either has hundreds of abatements to work on or they just don’t care. They have the state law to back up their position.
I will let everyone know next year how this plays out. By the way, the $4,000 could have been donated to local churches but the law rules. The taxpayer always get hosed. Taxachusetts fits the narrative!
Neil Cronin
Peabody