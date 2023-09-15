To the editor:
Wednesday’s vandalism of the Tabernacle Congregational Church and our Pride-themed crosswalks is a visual reminder that we are still waging this battle. As Chris Malstrom put it, I too am enraged but not surprised. I’ve spoken about an incident on the campaign trail where I was screamed at, called a ... you know what, and had my flyers thrown at me. When you are a gay candidate, you don’t have the luxury of assuming bigots only live elsewhere.
How do we fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ attacks? Make bigots feel small and irrelevant. We have a long list of ally-owned restaurants and stores, year-round rainbow flags in every neighborhood and amazing LGBTQ+ events. Hateful people should feel lonely in this supportive and loving city. There is also the possibility that we will be electing the gayest City Council and School Committee in history with five candidates from the community running! In fact, we were all in attendance at Veronica Miranda’s kick-off event last night. Despite this somber point of discussion, we were able to laugh, imagining the faces of those that carried out these acts of hate on election day.
To be clear, no candidate is asking for your vote based on their identity; Veronica and others have an incredible amount of compassion, knowledge, experience, and policy ideas to improve every resident’s quality of life. However, it’s important to show that we will not be intimidated or silenced. We’re not going anywhere, and we will never be “canceled.”
Kyle Davis
Salem
(Kyle Davis is running for City Councilor-at-Large)