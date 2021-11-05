To the editor:
Thank you to the voters of Beverly’s Ward 5; I am humbled and honored to have been reelected to represent you as your Beverly city councilor for another term.
With your input and support, I look forward to collaborating with my fellow councilors and the mayor to build an even better Beverly for current and future generations. Upcoming priorities include right-sizing Dunham Road with a transportation solution that is fitting the development that has taken place there; investing in our city’s long-term environmental sustainability and resilience; continuing Beverly Public Schools’ upward trajectory, and doing all the above in a fiscally responsible manner.
Thank you for casting your ballot for me this Election Day, and if you did not do so, I look forward to the opportunity to earn your vote in the future.
Thank you once again for your commitment to our wonderful city. With your involvement, Beverly’s future is brighter than ever.
Kathleen Feldman
Ward 5 City Councilor
Beverly