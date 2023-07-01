To the editor:
Immigrant kids are at risk in the workplace and they need our help. Labor abuses happen mostly with children because they often don’t speak the same language of their bosses or they don't know the rules.
Child labor is a distressing issue that continues to plague societies around the world. It involves the exploitation and employment of children in various industries, depriving them of their right to education, play and a safe childhood. According to a 2023 New York Times article, there have been over 600 child labor complaints in the United States this year. It is probable that there are hundreds of abuses not being reported by immigrant children because they are afraid of deportation. Child labor often subjects children to hazardous working conditions, physical and emotional abuse, and long hours that hinder their physical and mental development. It robs them of their innocence and denies them the opportunity to explore their potential.
Massachusetts has done a good job of keeping kids safe at work but can we do more to help those kids in the shadows? The safety of the kids is important. We need to always be aware of what products we are buying and how they are made.
Lamari Flanagan,
8th Grade,
Beverly Middle School