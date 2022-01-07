To the editor:
I’ve been following the bewildering news from Christian Wade’s reporting from the Statehouse regarding the jockeying among legislators on how best to spend the windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. But finally at least legislation has passed to help people hit hardest by COVID-19.
These funds were intended to repair the economy and lift the burdens of the most vulnerable people in our community with investments in housing, workforce, schools, businesses and the health care system.
On Nov. 18, Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration and criticized lawmakers for going on recess without passing final legislation on how to spend the money. Delays in doing so only increased the damage to the economy and the negative consequences to those affected.
But the governor’s task was a tall one when legislators intoxicated by a flush of two sources of easy money; one from the American Rescue Plan Act to the tune of close to $3 billion and now a second one tied to the recently passed infrastructure bill pegged at close to $9 billion.
With all this excess is there any surprise that legislative rigormortis set in fueled by a proliferation of pet projects aligned by legislators who wanted to score points in their home turf?
Related to the Rescue Act here were some “rescue” projects perpetuated by a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in mostly private meetings Literally hundreds of non-pandemic-related earmarks abounded, including $200,000 for bicycle safety in Andover, $100,000 for a turf field in North Reading, $150,000 to upgrade elevators at Melrose high school and $1.3 million for an Italian immigrant memorial in Boston’s North End. Emotionally, I will admit I was leaning toward supporting this one since I came here in 1967 with an Italian passport and after some difficulties achieved full citizenship at age 18 in 1978. But at the last moment I decided not get caught up in sentimentally supporting this or any other non-essential project and therefore shameless squandering of well-intended public funds to help people responsibly.
Once the representatives had their way with the hyper-production of proposals the Democratic-controlled Senate followed suit with its own $3.66 billion plan by releasing a 72-page bill one day after elections, giving legislators 48 hours to file amendments.
If these people were tasked with writing the preamble for the U.S. Constitution they would have completed “ We the …”
Within this orgy of excess there were however, a few voices that cautioned restraint. Senate Minority Leader Senator Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, requested that more time be made for senators to read the proposed bill and seek public input and provide some measure of careful reflection. But that time was also to position resources for maximum relief affect, not waste them foolishly.
I commend these two fine legislators. Of importance is Sen. DiZoglio’s stewardship. Here is a woman who understands the critical balance between serving the public interest while not misusing public funds for self-interest.
There is no other exemplary attribute for state auditor than this one.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland