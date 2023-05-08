To the editor:
Last month, at the Great Salem Clean Up, I had the pleasure of meeting three women who came prepared to help make our neighborhood more beautiful.
Woman 1: “I love the changes on North Street. I feel so much safer. Thank you!”
Woman 2: “It’s fine, I guess… But what about trash pickup? I had to make a left turn, and so many cars were stuck behind me — I felt so bad they couldn’t pass!”
Woman 3: “I haven’t thought about it that much.”
I would like to take this opportunity to check in, re-state that the city collects and hears comments and feedback, that we know there are items that need work, and that there are items that are still not complete.
A recently cited data point notes that before changes, North Street saw an average of four accidents a month, and after an average of 0.75 accidents a month. I am looking forward to a deeper dive in data and conversation.
There are going to be voices that agree, voices that disagree, and those that are indifferent (just like my new three friends). Not all will be satisfied with my response, but it is important to listen to and make myself accessible to all.
None if this is new news though… but wait! It’s election season in Salem!
During this special election, North Street has become mayoral candidate Neil Harrington’s main talking point (reminder: there are other important issues in Salem). Candidate Harrington has called North Street a “debacle”, with poor planning, little resident input, and that speeding on North Street was never really an issue. There are also claims of data manipulation and not listening to public safety leaders.
I take these accusations personally. As someone that has made themselves accessible, has spoken to so many in the neighborhood, to our public safety leaders, who has read hundreds of emails, comments, listened to voicemails and had countless meetings on how to turn that feedback into actionable solutions, only to hear that none of that ever happened is really not just a slap to me, but a disservice to those that have provided feedback and participated in the process.
Harrington has stated that a goal of zero pedestrian deaths is an impossible “utopian” vision, and I strongly disagree with that manner of thinking. Harrington also claims there is a “leadership vacuum” in Salem. As the president of the council, I am not going to stand silent as the hard work and efforts of the city, my colleagues, and myself are minimized.
Going back to the neighborhood clean-up — who was there? Our neighbor and other mayoral candidate, Dominick Pangallo. Pangallo knows these topics are tricky, one who will listen to everyone, one who will do the work, and one who wants Salem to continue to move forward.
I am looking forward to more neighborhood clean-ups and meet-ups where I get to meet new neighbors, reconnect with old, and enjoy our beautiful city.
Megan Stott,
Ward 6 Councillor,
Salem