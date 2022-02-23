To the editor: Having been parents in the 1950s and early ‘60s who, without question, had our children receive all vaccinations available, I read with interest Valerie Spain article on Dr. Jonas Salk (“Lessons from Dr. Salk,” Feb. 18).
But the most interesting fact about Dr. Salk, to me, in light of the billions today falling into pockets of the press-spotlighted doctors and pharmaceutical companies, is how honorable a man Dr. Salk was.
According to Christopher Klein, writing on the History website, “CBS newsman Edward R. Morrow interviewed its creator and asked who owned the patent. ‘Well, the people, I would say,’ said Salk in light of the millions of charitable donations raised by the March of Dimes that funded the vaccine’s research and field testing. ‘There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?’ Lawyers for the foundation had investigated the possibility of patenting the vaccine but did not pursue it, in part because of Salk’s reluctance.”
Jane Lyness Wall Beverly