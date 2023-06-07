To the editor:
The League of Women Voters-Salem strongly supports the concerns raised in the recent op-ed, “Salem Deserves a Real Community Benefits Agreement” (Salem News, May 12). We join the authors in calling for a transparent Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) negotiating process for the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal Project that centers equity and includes community stakeholders at all stages. Since its founding, the League of Women Voters has advocated for broad public participation in government decision making at all levels, and we believe in the citizen’s right to know about the issues at stake in their communities.
As members of the New England for Offshore Wind Coalition, the League of Women Voters-Salem supports offshore wind to facilitate the region’s transition to clean energy. But we cannot overlook the fact that local communities often bear the brunt of the negative impacts of large development projects without gaining meaningful access to the new opportunities these projects create. A CBA is an essential tool to ensure that community stakeholders have the means to mitigate these impacts and amplify the opportunities. If local government officials and developers block community members from the negotiating process, the community loses the transparency and recourse granted by a CBA. Crowley officials have voiced their need for the support of the local community.
Actively working to engage community groups in CBA negotiations would go a long way toward building this support and collaboration.
This is an important benefit for the local government as well, as all groups would have a vested interest in ensuring that the offshore wind project is a success. We urge Crowley and the city of Salem to invite community groups to the negotiating table.
The League of Women Voters-Salem
Salem