To the editor:
In response to the article detailing the conditions for nurses at Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals (“Union blasts Beverly, Addison Gilbert hospitals over nursing shortage,” Feb. 7):
The North Shore Labor Council, an organization representing more than 18,000 workers and their families in the North Shore (many served by Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals), was outraged by your story detailing the hospitals’ failure to provide safe working conditions for nurses. These are hundreds of community members who are working long hours to care for our loved ones when they are at their most vulnerable.
Nurses are the backbone of these hospitals and it is incumbent upon Northeast Hospital Corporation to provide them with the resources they need to continue healing our community. As union members, many being essential workers, we understand how critical safe working conditions and competitive wages are to recruiting and retaining staff to ensure any organization’s success. Employers have the responsibility to meet these basic conditions of employment, and if not met, the company must be held accountable.
Especially in recalling how much our nurses have given and sacrificed during this pandemic, we demand that they be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. Northeast Health Corporation must immediately address their shortcomings in understaffing, unfair and low wages, excessive patient loads, and their hazardous workplace environment. Particularly from a company that is posting industry leading profit margins, we have much higher standards that must be adhered to for the sake of our working class families who provide for all that surrounds us.
Yousif Abdallah
North Shore Labor Council
Lynn