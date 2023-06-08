To the editor:
Congratulations to Dominick Pangallo on becoming Salem’s new mayor. We are looking forward to collaborating with you for the betterment of all Salem residents.
HDSNA stands firmly behind the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal Project, recognizing its potential for long-term improvements in the region’s health and well-being.
In order to effectively address the concerns and needs of the neighborhoods and environmental justice, it is crucial for the neighborhood abutters to form a Community Advisory Board. We echo Patricia Gozemba and Jim Mulloy’s call for an inclusive CBA and respectfully urge you to support its establishment as we make progress with the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal Project.
Wendy Meigs,
Co-Chair,
Thomas Stilling,
Co-Chair,
Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association