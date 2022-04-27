To the editor:
Last December, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) released draft MBTA guidelines requiring MBTA communities (train, rail, or bus service, or adjacent to one that does) zone for multi-family housing by right within a half-mile from a station.
The district must be of a reasonable size, allow for at least 15 units per acre, and cannot prohibit housing suitable for families with children.
The guidelines are a step toward reducing housing costs and increasing housing options.
Multi-family housing provides more reduces construction costs due to its smaller footprint. These homes are more accessible to essential workers and their families than more expensive single-family structures. In addition, communities will still have discretion to add reasonable affordability requirements within the designated MBTA district.
Increasing the stock of multi-family rental housing is particularly important for stemming the tide of gentrification in working-class neighborhoods. Higher-income households ($75,000-plus) account for nearly 70% of total renter household growth between 2009 and 2019.
Rising costs stemming from lack of new production has locked high income households out of home ownership market and into the rental market, where they compete with working class households for limited options. Increasing rental options helps prevent displacement of current residents.
DHCD will release the final guidelines this summer. You can be an active participant in your local district designation process. Write to your local official, asking they implement and guidelines and include an affordability component.
Rosa Ordaz
Resident Services and Community Engagement manager
Harborlight Community Partners
Beverly