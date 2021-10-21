To the editor:
What is important about the 2021 election cycle? It is important to have an independent voice on the Beverly City Council and an independent voice on the Beverly School Committee. John Adams warned of electing people perpetually and we are seeing that in Beverly. A few people have amassed great power in government without a counter position. They might represent the majority. That is true, but the peril is they also oppress those that disagree. Don’t forget to vote.
Peter Thomas
Beverly