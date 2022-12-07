To the editor:
One paragraph in your Friday, Dec. 2, article “Going big in Beverly” could use some exploration: “The first floor will include a bar as well as a butcher and snack shop selling quick meals to go. There will also be what Bloom called a ‘public meeting space’ that fulfills a requirement to provide public access because the land was purchased by the city years ago using a state recreation grant.”
In reality the city and the developer saw that such a sop to satisfy the deeded use of the property for parks and recreation wouldn’t fly in the face of a lawsuit being threatened by concerned neighbors and others interested in protecting our harborfront.
So the mayor and City Council went for the nuclear option. With a few weeks left in the legislative session during the pandemic they asked our state rep and state senator to sponsor a home rule petition that magically removed our obligation to develop a waterfront park in favor of a 350-seat view blocking pleasure palace.
Here is a snippet from a May 30, 1995, letter then state Rep. Michael Cahill wrote in support of Beverly’s purchase of 1 Water St.: “Thousands of Beverly residents stand to benefit from better public access to the Beverly Harbor waterfront. Our waterfront was once an ideal place for a leisurely stroll along the docks, to cast a fishing line, to launch a family outing, or to eat a picnic lunch while watching the boats come and go. With the support of a DEM Urban Self-Help Grant, these scenes could once again be possible in Beverly.” Say what, Mr. Mayor?
Peter Willwerth,
Beverly