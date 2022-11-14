To the editor:
Is “the fix” in? On Nov. 3, as expected, the Peabody Planning Board voted to continue the meeting regarding the construction of a road from a proposed Lynn development through the Longwood Avenue neighborhood.
Under the guise of “due diligence”, the Planning Board bowed down and genuflected to the developer from Swampscott and his politically connected attorney from Peabody, David Ankeles. Though attorney Ankeles was permitted to speak, the people of the Longwood Avenue neighborhood and the people of Peabody were silenced. We were not permitted to utter one word in opposition. Think about that!
Irrespective of any engineering studies or environmental studies, the Planning Board must vote “No to the road”! It does not benefit the Longwood Avenue neighborhood, does not benefit Ward 1 nor the people of Peabody. It will benefit only the residents of the proposed Lynn development.
Members of the Planning Board, who do you represent? Who do you support? Is it Peabody or is it Lynn? Is it the Longwood Avenue neighborhood or is it attorney Ankeles and the developer from Swampscott?
We, the people of the Longwood Avenue neighborhood, will not be silent. We will not go away. We will oppose this development even if it means standing in front of bulldozers. Do the right thing and reject this proposed road. We have said, “No to the road.” It is about time that you also say, “No to the road.”
George Guanci,
Peabody