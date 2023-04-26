To the editor:
I'm writing with comments about the right-on-red debate currently under discussion. I live in Salem near the downtown and both drive and bike in town almost every day.
From the driving perspective, I agree that few people make a full stop at red lights, sometimes ignoring the light completely if it looks clear to them. It's a behavior present ubiquitously in eastern Mass. Few traffic laws are followed anyway and the police are too busy handling more important issues to issue citations (there would be numerous!).
The issue is people's adherence to driving laws. Does anyone treat a stop sign differently than a red light? If all signals in Salem were to switch to right-on-red, I feel it would only add to our gridlock and unlikely improve safety.
From my experience as a cyclist, riding in Salem is dangerous in general but usually better with a bike lane (but not the share-rows). The new lane adjustments on North Street are, in my mind, more dangerous now. With parked cars way out in the street, drivers coming from the side streets don't slow down or stop until they are way past the bike lane and parked cars. I've had many close calls and near misses being hit due to the present configuration. I'd rather see the bike lane next to the parked cars with the cars at the curb.
All of this comes down to our drivers' attitudes and habits, both unlikely to change no matter what we do.
Ron Hartfelder,
Salem