To the editor:
In 1982, many people in Chicago died of cyanide poisoning. The cyanide had been put into packages of the pain reliever, Tylenol. Upon that revelation, the makers of Tylenol, McNeil Consumer Products, took action and recalled millions of boxes of Tylenol and started a revolution in safety packaging that continues to this day. Today there is a more insidious poisoning happening in bars and restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. It is time for action by those who serve as the vehicle for these poisonings — bars and restaurants.
A large number of mostly women are being poisoned by a tasteless and odorless substance called Rohyponol (aka Rufi). This is the date rape drug that makes an unsuspecting individual dramatically intoxicated in a short period of time. It is dropped secretly into drinks at bars and restaurants with the perpetrator hoping to have an opportunity to take advantage. Sometimes they succeed. Otherwise, what happens a large percent of the time, the intoxicated individual ends up in an emergency room after having an accident or just being severely inebriated. Some of our patients have been hurt by this poisoning. And it is time for action to be taken.
Bars and restaurants can take the simple action of providing covers for drinks. Perhaps they could offer two coasters — one for the top. Perhaps they need cameras to watch for offending people. We may not have the answers. But, as physicians, we know action has to be taken.
Brian Orr,
Gloucester