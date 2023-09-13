To the editor:
Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, Sept. 10-16, is the perfect time to reflect on the dedication and commitment of our human services workers — and to thank them.
This week of recognition was started more than a decade ago to draw attention to the dedicated, innovative Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) who help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other life challenges to live their best lives.
At Bridgewell, we employ nearly 1,000 DSPs through more than 100 programs across 23 communities here in eastern Massachusetts. And while the definition of DSP is simple, their work is complex, their responsibilities are many, and their value to our organization and the people they support is immeasurable.
Every day they inspire, encourage and empower the people in our care to achieve their fullest potential and meet their unique, individual goals. From basic care, medication management and meal preparation to skill building, community outings and entertainment, and everything in between, all day and overnight, the DSPs at Bridgewell are truly the foundation of our vital mission. We can’t thank them enough.
Chris Tuttle,
President & CEO,
Bridgewell