To the editor:
I write in response to the article on the opinion page of the Salem News of July 28 by Karen Andreas and Eileen McAnneny.
The authors suggest a new program in which “People who qualify for unemployment insurance would not only automatically be referred to one of the state’s 25 MassHire Career centers, they would be enrolled in an appropriate training program if necessary and/or directly connected to hiring employers by a MassHire representative.”
As a retired counselor at the Department of Employment and Training, I would like to tell the authors and readers of this newspaper that things are not as simple as the authors seem to think.
Part of my job as a counselor was to help unemployed people find appropriate training programs. There was plenty of interest in training programs, but there were far too few programs that were free of tuition. The idea of making courses and programs at community colleges free would be a great help.
What the authors apparently fail to understand is the complexity of determining what programs are appropriate for each client. Connecting someone with a training program in which the person is not interested is a waste of time. Putting someone in a training program for which the person lacks the aptitude is a recipe for failure.
In my work as an employment counselor, I had access to a good aptitude test. It required some knowledge to properly interpret it. For example, some of the data for some occupations was too old; the occupation had changed significantly. The agency provided insufficient training or education on the test; my knowledge came mostly from a graduate-level course at a local university. We also had interest inventories, which were useful for people who were unsure of what kind of job or career they wanted to get into.
As far as connecting unemployed people to employers is concerned, the career centers have been doing that since before they were called career centers. When I was there, we had some interviewers who were very good at that.
Good counselors are essential to the employment service, whether it is called “Career Centers,” “Job Service” or something else. Counselors who do not have the proper education should be encouraged to get it, and the state should pay for it. A master’s degree is not required, but some of the courses leading to it are very helpful, perhaps essential.
Tim Parker,
Marblehead