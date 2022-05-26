To the editor:
It’s happened yet again. Another school shooting. 21 dead (19 children and two adults) in the worst school shooting in close to a decade (Dec. 14 marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting).
Each time one of this horrific shootings happens, our elected leaders recycle the same prepared responses: “Thoughts and prayers” or “Now isn’t the time to discuss gun control.”
If Sandy Hook or Orlando wasn’t the time to discuss gun control, this shooting sure is the time. Actually, the time to have this discussion was when Columbine happened, and not 23 years later and countless children dead for no reason.
Yes, the suspect’s mental health played a role in this, but so did his way too easy access to guns, especially semiautomatics. No one needs a semiautomatic. Even responsible gun owners know that they don’t need one!
It’s time we call our elected leaders in big numbers and finally urge them to pass commonsense gun control, including banning semiautomatics and bump stocks, and make red flag laws the law in each state. Our founding fathers included in the constitution the Second Amendment as, “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
This gunman in Texas wasn’t protecting anyone. A well-regulated militia doesn’t kill school kids.
These repeated shootings and the wash, rinse and repeat attitude of elected officials in Congress is old. It’s now our never. We need to protect the children and others in the United States. We need more understanding and acceptance, not hatred in this world.
Seth Mascolo
Salem