To the editor:
This holiday season, taxpayers will be getting an extra check in the mail courtesy of our state government. Due to federal COVID relief funds and higher-than-anticipated tax revenue, Massachusetts is in the enviable position of having more money than it knows that to do with it. It’s only fair some of those funds be returned to working families like mine.
Some say this $3 billion should be used to fix the MBTA or fund other important state projects. That logic ignores the fact that lawmakers have another $11 billion in revenue left over from the legislative session, including a rainy-day fund with nearly $7 billion in it, a number that has never been higher.
When Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration told the public the number was $3 billion, I expected it to be quickly challenged or downplayed by the opposite party. However, kudos to his endorsed candidate for state auditor, Anthony Amore, for creating a coalition of taxpayers who under state law were able to pressure government to certify that amount under threat of a lawsuit. I’m hopeful that after Governor Baker leaves office that someone will take up the mantle of looking out for taxpayers.
Jaclyn Corriveau,
Peabody