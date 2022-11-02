To the editor:
The town of Hamilton will soon become part of the Essex 2nd District, joining Ipswich, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, and Precinct 1 of Topsfield. Since 2021, Hamilton has been well served by Rep. Jamie Belsito as the first Democrat to represent Hamilton since 1858. Now is not the time to take a step back. The work that Rep. Belsito has done, must continue. Kristin Kassner is the woman for the job. She is committed to protecting reproductive rights and her professional experience aligns with the skillset required to build consensus and solve problems. Please, this is crucial, make a plan to vote for Kristin Kassner for state representative of the 2nd District. You can vote early now until Nov. 4, or on voting day, Nov. 8.
Nancy Stehfest,
Hamilton Town Democratic Committee Chair