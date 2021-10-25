To the editor:
In the Oct. 21 article, ‘Mask or not mask,’ Steve Dibble talks about how shoppers are going to surrounding cities because they don’t require masks and Salemites don’t want to wear them. This should not be a political issue but a public health issue. When politicians try to insert themselves into public health policies everyone loses, including the politicians.
This is the same old argument that the Board of Health heard when smoking regulations were being debated and enacted. We were told that we were infringing on people’s personal freedom.
And, trust me, we got a lot of pushback from the mayor and City Council.
In the end, it is a public health issue and not about “you.” It is about the people you come in contact with. I applaud the Board of Health and the mayor for asking Salem and its many visitors to mask up and protect each other.
The smoking regulations didn’t shut down businesses and neither will the temporary mask mandate.
Is it really too much to ask people to practice caution for a limited period of time? And, how hard is it to put a mask on?
If you want to smoke, you’re free to do it where others will not be harmed.
If you don’t want to wear mask, you’re free to go without a mask when you’re not coming into contact with others in a enclosed public places.
Please be considerate of others.
Len Milaszewski
Salem