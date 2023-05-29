To the editor:
For the past 34 years, Jennifer Perrone Wessell has proudly served Salem’s Mayor Salvo, Mayor Harrington, Mayor Usovicz, Mayor Driscoll, and Acting Mayor Bob McCarthy.
How lucky were these mayors to have had Jenn’s professionalism and smile greet them every day. She was the front-line goalie of sorts in each of these (five) mayor’s terms: assisting, informing, reassuring, deflecting, answering, redirecting, etc, the people of Salem.
Thank you, Jennifer Perrone Wessell, for your knowledge, integrity and dedication since 1989.
N. Malia Griffin,
Salem