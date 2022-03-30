To the editor: I have lived in Hamilton for the past 27 years. During that time I have served on the Hamilton Planning Board and the Housing Authority and have been proud to work closely with many other departments, town leaders and community groups.
I’m writing now to support candidates Amy Kunberger and David Frenkel in the Hamilton-Wenham School Committee election on April 7.
Amy and David bring the perfect mix of business experience and creative leadership needed to help improve our schools. I encourage everyone to vote in the most important town elections during my time here. I don’t say that lightly. Throughout this pandemic, our community has been challenged in numerous ways. Our school board and its members are often under attack, forced to operate in a culture of anger and distrust. It’s never been more crucial to have capable, qualified citizens on the school board.
David’s calm and strategic approach has enabled him to succeed as an executive for five decades. He understands how to work across groups of people to find solutions that will get the most out of our resources.
Amy’s caring approach was apparent when she volunteered to work in our elementary school cafeteria during COVID. It’s that type of engagement that has made her a successful small business owner for 17 years, as well as a college lecturer.
Both candidates are committed to supporting our students and parents, and working with our teachers to keep our schools strong and safe for the next generation of learners. I urge you to join me in voting for Amy and David on April 7.
Jay Burnham Hamilton