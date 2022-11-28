To the editor:
I sat in a client’s kitchen and watched her interact with her 12-year-old son. I knew she was raising a possible future criminal. Without fail, every time he did something wrong, she called his name, noticed him and made a comment. This to him was being processed as her love for him. She noticed him, gave him her undivided attention — only when he was doing something wrong.
Many of my clients were poor. All were mothers. All were struggling because they didn’t always know if they could feed their child — something many of us take for granted. Many lived in the “poor section of town”. Much of what other people saw of their lives was subject to a negative, unloving judgment (no such thing as a loving judgment). Outwardly they may have “looked” their struggle — they certainly lived it.
Because of their situation, they (many, not all) may have lacked patience, been quick to criticize and to ultimately judge their own children. That does not mean they loved them any less than mothers who do not have to cope with difficulties. In fact, these mothers may love their children more. Reason: Having to support children may increase the daily struggle, but the last thing a mother living in poverty would do is give up her child!
We are part of this mother’s problem: We don’t give enough. That needs no explanation.
That is why teachers are so important. They often bring love into lives where demonstrable love as many of us know it, is at a premium. Teachers teach children they receive attention for doing the “right thing”.
Underlying all their interactions should be an unconditional love — just like a social worker, nurse, doctor or religious leader. That is why these people mean so much to us. Their love, kindness and lack of judgment can and have and always will change the world for the better.
Judith Clay,
Peabody