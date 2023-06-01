To the editor:
The Latino Leadership Coalition stands with SAFE in calling for a seat at the table to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement with Crowley and the city of Salem relative to the development of the offshore wind project. We support SAFE’s position that CBAs are intended to advance goals related to equity and justice, and we especially appreciate SAFE’s efforts to center equity and justice in this initiative.
The Latino Leadership Coalition is focused on the immediate and long-term needs of our Latino community in Salem. These goals center on the enhanced economic opportunity that has been heralded by Crowley and the city in connection with the offshore wind project.
We stand with SAFE in insisting that Crowley and future developers hire locally, especially from Salem’s Latino community. We insist that Crowley’s community outreach efforts be genuine in getting the message across about upcoming job opportunities to the Latino community. We also strongly support SAFE’s efforts to urge Crowley to provide quality union jobs, diversify supply chains, and reduce emissions through port electrification.
We urge Crowley and the city of Salem to make room for community members to truly be a part of the CBA negotiation process, and to have a means for the community to stay informed on the enforcement of the CBA moving forward. We are supportive of this project’s overall environmental and economic benefits for our region; we want to ensure that it is being done in an equitable manner and not further harming our historically disadvantaged communities.
For the Latino community, environmental concerns center on new job opportunities that will truly lift all boats. For the Latino community, environmental concerns center on bold initiatives to increase affordable housing.
Esmeralda Bisono, Vice President,
Ana Nuncio, Secretary,
Latino Leadership Coalition,
Salem