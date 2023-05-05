To the editor,
They caught the Massachusetts Air National Guard leaker. Might they catch the leaker from the Supreme Court Decision regarding abortion?
Are they even trying?
John J. Kwiatek
Beverly
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.