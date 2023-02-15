To the editor:
We support the redevelopment of Lee Fort Terrace project and appreciate the intergenerational approach to housing. Isolation is a significant issue among our senior population and the current plan helps to address this.
We recognize the need for subsidized housing for all Salem residents, however, we are concerned that the current plan only replaces the existing units designated for seniors and disabled residents and does not add any additional units.
- In 2015-2019, 39% of Essex County residents ages 65 and older lived alone, which calculates to 36,000 people with rates higher in Salem at 43%.
- For that same time period, 12% of the population of Essex County, or about 91,800 people had a disability. Salem’s rates were slightly higher at 14%.
- According to the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Data Report published in 2018, 10.4% of Salem’s residents age 65+ had income below the poverty line, in comparison to the state at 8.7%.
- With people 60+ receiving food stamps at 13.9% in Salem compared to the state at 12.3%.
Salem has a rare opportunity with the redevelopment of Lee Fort Terrace. By not adding additional designated, subsidized units squanders a once in a generation chance to significantly impact the lives of Salem’s senior and disabled residents now and in years to come.
We, the Board of the Council on Aging, strongly urge you to reconsider the current number of senior and disabled units planned for the Lee Fort Terrace redevelopment.
Salem Council on Aging,
Board of Directors,
Lynda Coffill, John Russell, Kristin Macek, Eliud Alcala, George Barbuzzi, Michelle Bettencourt, Abigail Butt, Michele McHugh, Patricia Small