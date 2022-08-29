To the editor:
As a way of introducing myself, I am a resident at Leefort Terrace. My family arrived in Salem in the late 1800s, and were substantial business owners for 76 years in the 20th century. I am a disabled Vietnam War combat veteran. I am battling cancer, have just finished chemo-therapy, and am about to start radiation treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Having been a lifelong Salem resident, I’ve been fortunate to be a resident at Leefort for more than a decade. I have always considered Salem my home and a magical small town of around 40,000 plus residents, attracting visitors from all over the world for it’s mystical charm. But somehow that seems to have been lost.
The Salem Housing Authority has been dispensing tripe on the alleged necessity to decimate Leefort Terrace and build a multi-storied “harbor view” complex.
They have said there have been no substantial renovations, when actually the compound has had new roofing, gutters, expensive doors (four per unit including storm doors front and back), electrical work (fuseboxes, circuit breakers and wall outlets) throughout, and new exterior lighting in all 50 plus units within the last few years.
None of the tax paying homeowners in Collins Cove want this abomination to happen, along with the majority of the elderly, disabled, and veteran residents at Leefort. These 2 acres were chosen at their inception because they were quiet and remote. They still are. This is ideal for people at this stage in their lives and vulnerability.
The master plan has changed three times in the last nine months. These driving force administrators have made reference that Lee Fort is on a floodplain. That was brought into the initial consideration by the original architects in 1958, and built in an elevated fashion to absorb at least 12 feet of ocean surge. Only once in more than a decade has there been street flooding, and that was due to ancient city sewerage works which really is apparent after every rain storm on Jefferson Avenue, Bridge Street, and downtown Salem, running into Canal Street. This is a citywide flood plain sewerage issue that we should address.
If this proposal is executed, we will see a minimum of 250 to 300 cars per day added to the streets of Salem. There will also be a substantial obligation to the taxpayers of the city of Salem.
Salem does need affordable housing options for our most vulnerable. Locations have been found. Between McDonald’s and Crosby’s on Canal Street, there are three multi-story buildings already in different stages of development. Because of the humanitarian necessity, the city could exercise eminent domain, and offer fair market price for these three sparsely unoccupied buildings.
There are two presently dominant legal issues that need to be clarified. One, a recent coastal development ruling mentioned in the Boston Globe on April 2, 2021, in regard to developer Don Chiofaro and the Boston Harbor waterfront, the court determined that the “Baker administration overstepped its authority” in allowing the project to move forward. This ruling was reaffirmed unanimously by the Supreme Judicial Court on July 13, 2022. This brings in the legal validity of developing Leefort because of its coastal location.
Two, the legal position of Governor Baker’s appointment of Mayor Kimberley Driscoll to the Salem Housing Authority, which makes her the only mayor in Massachusetts sitting on a city Housing Authority, has many legal issues, including conflict of interest.
This brings us to ask, whose idea was this? When did it occur? Who approached whom? And why Leefort?
Why weren’t Salem residents told at the beginning that ownership and/or/leasing of these 2 acres in Salem, on quiet Collins Cove, will become part of the national private construction company Beacon Community’s ownership portfolio?
Who and why would anyone even entertain the idea of a private corporation taking responsibility for the welfare of the 50-plus honorable, disabled residents of Leefort Terrace? Why was it not dismissed out of hand at the outset?
Since the common meeting area for Leefort Terrace residents was eliminated 18 months ago, there will be an outdoor meeting concerning this issue on Aug. 30.
The public is welcome. Please come.
Peter Xanthaky,
Joseph F. Doyle,
Salem