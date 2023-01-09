To the editor:
On behalf of the Hamilton Democratic Town Committee, I urge the Legislature to seat our representative, Kristen Kassner immediately. The town of Hamilton recently experienced what it is like to have no seat at the table when Rep. Hill resigned and we should not be subjected to this again, especially when the election recount has been certified.
Although I am sure Mr. Mirra is disappointed by such a close race, we must follow the lawful course and seat the elected candidate. I can find no precedent for leaving a former representative in place when the district he once represented no longer exists.
I urge the Legislature to correct the misguided course they have chosen, and allow Rep. Kassner her just presence at the table during this critical time in the budget process. Thousands of Massachusetts residents are not being lawfully represented during this crucial time.
Nancy Stehfest,
Hamilton Democratic
Town Committee Chair