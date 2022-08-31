To the editor:
I am writing in support of Virginia Leigh, LICSW, to become the next sheriff of Essex County. As a corrections professional for over 30 years and former candidate for sheriff, I find her campaign to be formidable due to her background in treatment for mental health and addiction as well as the true grit and determination she has shown to make our communities safer. Her focus has been to address the high recidivism rates we experience in Essex County. Virginia Leigh recognizes that recidivism affects everyone when offenders are released to only commit new crimes: Victims, families, law enforcement and taxpayers. When an offender is released from incarceration without treatment and additional resources for a successful transition back into the community, they are highly likely to reoffend. When this occurs, we have new victims, and the cycle continues.
The crimes of those who reoffend tend to become more serious and often more violent than their first offense, which tends to be property crimes or drug-related. These are the individuals upon whom the current administration’s approach appears to be focused. Throughout his campaign to be the next Essex County sheriff, the current administration has repeatedly referenced the 400 individuals who are jailed awaiting trial for violent offenses. A focus on the safety of staff and others behind the walls due to the dangerousness of these individuals is very important, but a focus to reduce that number appears absent in his law enforcement philosophy inserted into prison management. Most of these 400 individuals were once low-level offenders, having only repeated the cycle of addiction and crime with an increased propensity for violence. Virginia Leigh instead embraces a proven data-driven and evidenced-based approach geared toward reducing the recidivism of these offenders and preventing future victims of violent crimes.
COVID lockdowns and isolation have only emphasized the need for more treatment for mental health and substance use disorder. While the average annual cost to house an inmate is more than $70,000, it is in our county jail system where we can make significant impact on the taxpayers by reducing the economic cost of crime and incarceration while simultaneously providing safer streets and healthier communities. I believe Virginia Leigh has the drive, plan, and commitment to do just that, and I’m certain she is in this fight for all the right reasons.
Anne Manning-Martin
Peabody