To the editor:
We are writing to let you know why we are supporting Virginia Leigh for Essex County Sheriff in the upcoming Sept. 6 primary election.
Our sheriff’s central responsibility is the effective and humane operation of the jails of Essex County. Because there is no Republican running for this office in the general election, the primary will decide who will be our next sheriff.
Virginia Leigh is a bilingual clinical social worker with over 12 years of experience in community health centers, detention centers and schools. Her vision and leadership will give inmates the tools they need for re-integration with their families and communities and lower the financial and social costs of recidivism. We know Virginia to be a courageous and committed woman. Please vote for Virginia Leigh for Sheriff on Sept. 6.
Nancy Glidden Coffey,
Carole Rein,
Beverly