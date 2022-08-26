To the editor:
Essex County, we have a problem and sticking to the status quo is not going to solve it. A change at the top is needed to effect the change needed in our county. I support Virginia Leigh for Sheriff.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health June 2022 report, Essex County has seen a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed opioid related deaths from 2010 to 2021, from 49 to 290. Many of the low-level offenders being held in our county jails are substance abusers or have mental health issues. The largest treatment facility for these issues is in our jail, but effective treatment is not being offered and the opportunity to make our communities safer is being underutilized.
We have tried electing a politician and car dealership owner as sheriff, we have tried electing a law enforcement officer as sheriff, but neither has been able to implement the reform needed to lower the re-offend rate to keep our communities safe. It’s time to put a professional in charge of Essex County jails.
Virginia will bring a clinical approach as sheriff of Essex County. Virginia’s expertise in mental health and substance use programs, and her deep connections in the communities most impacted by crime, will bring an innovative and human-centered approach to reducing recidivism in Essex County. Her expertise comes from years of hard work combined with lived and professional experience working with families, at-risk youth and adults, victims of crime and formerly incarcerated individuals.
Nancy Stehfest,
Hamilton