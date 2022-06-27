To the editor:
The president gave another of his misguided rants on gun violence, while failing to address the source of violence. He, like every Democrat in the last 40 years, target the Second Amendment and taking guns away from law abiding Americans. The tragic death of individuals cannot be addressed by kabuki theater. Violent acts are not limited to just guns. Knives, baseball bats, driving vehicles through a crowd like in Wisconsin, or a pressure cooker bomb at the Boston Marathon, or radical jihadists flying planes into the World Center towers.
Violence is a daily event in big cities like Chicago. The Chicago police had 797 homicides occurred in 2021. Over a three-year period, they had 8,311 shootings and 2,094 deaths. People kill people, not guns. Were the guns used in shootings all legally bought by licensed citizens? Not a chance.
Daily warfare is going on in every major city in America and even poor rural areas. We have a problem that requires addressing.
The contributing problems in America's big cities include drugs, gangs, failed public school systems, lack of jobs, homelessness, substandard housing, and failure to address mental health issues. The defund police and bail reform releasing perps back on the street before their victims are released from the ER. Our borders are wide open and the influx of 3 million more illegals and the drugs that killed 110,000 people from overdoses in 2021, and guns crossing our border are driving increase problems.
Less rhetoric and more actions on the root causes.
James Modugno,
Beverly